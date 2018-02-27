Real Madrid legend has refused to rule out the prospect of Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar sealing a big-money move to the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season.

Neymar is rumoured to be unsettled in Paris and has been linked with a return to Spain just six months after he left Barcelona in a world record £198m ($277m) transfer.

The 25-year-old has scored 19 goals in 20 league games for the French champions this season, but has been booed by some sections of the club's supporters due to an alleged spat between him and Edinson Cavani.

A move to Madrid would raise eyebrows due to Neymar's past with Barcelona, but Raul insisted that in football anything is possible.

"Neymar moved from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain and at the moment I think he is focused on them," the legendary striker was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"I don't know about now but in football there are always surprises. Nobody thought last summer that Neymar would move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain."

Raul also addressed Real's rumoured interest in signing Tottenham striker Harry Kane in the summer and praised the England international as one of the best forwards in the world.

"He scores in every single game. I think he has great qualities. I like him a lot," the Spaniard said. "I don't know if he wants to change or if he has the opportunity to change, but I think he is doing well. He is one of the best strikers in the world."

When asked if he would like to see Kane at the Bernabeu, Raul said: "Why not? Of course, I imagine a lot of teams would like to bring him to their team."

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said last month that he was "100 per cent confident" that the likes of Kane, Dele Alli and Toby Alderweireld would still be Spurs players next season.