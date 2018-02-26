Brazilian actress Bruna Marquezine has shared a cryptic message about the power of compassion after her footballer boyfriend Neymar was left in tears following an injury during Paris Saint-Germain's match against Marseille.

The 22-year-old beauty shared two sombre black and white snaps with her 26.5 million Instagram followers on Monday morning (26 February) suggesting that she may be trying to overcome her own personal turmoil.

"Nobody is here to hurt us. Everyone is busy with their own wounds. Each one brings their sorrows, traumas, challenges and conflicts with himself. In difficulty or resistance to look inside and deal with their own issues, sometimes end up harming the external world. Vociferam, lie, cheat. These attitudes are, in fact, a request for help which emanates from their souls afflicted," she wrote in Portuguese.

The Rio de Janeiro native has been dating 25-year-old Neymar, who is the world's most expensive player, on and off since 2014. After a tumultuous year, the pair reconciled in January with Marquezine sharing an idyllic snap of the couple from a rock pool in Brazil and he shared a romantic snap of them kissing.

She continued her online outpouring by encouraging her fans to deal with hurt by being "compassionate and return a different vibration to the universe."

"Understand the pain of others. Realize that what the other does to me, he does before himself. What do you expect the other give thee is not always what the other has to give you at the moment. Each one knows and faces the Sinuosity and mishaps of his own path," she said.

"If someone shoots an arrow against you, let it go without touching in his being. His Spirit doesn't allow hurt or feel defied. React is just a choice. Remember that there are not only the aggressiveness or passivity. Among them, lies the serenity. The pure state of being. One who understands that we are all one, but that each one manifested on Earth as a unique and singular.

"Each with their time, their pain, their quest, his illusions and His truths. And old wounds, which all are struggling to heal."

Marquezine's inspirational words were welcomed by fans with one writing: "Beautiful Words from A Beautiful Woman."

Another said: "I'm a fan. So grateful and intelligent."

Neymar, who was bought for a staggering €222m (£197m) by PSG last year, was left in agony on the pitch after injuring his ankle.

However, PSG manager Unai Emery is confident the ex-Barcelona player will be available for the Real Madrid clash in the Champions League.

"Neymar is going to do some new tests. We're going to stay optimistic," he said. "If today I had to say yes or no to be fit against Real [Madrid], I would say yes. I want to be optimistic."