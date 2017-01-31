Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers and actress Olivia Munn have been dating since 2014, and if reports are to be believed, the couple may have taken their relationship to the next level.

The Newsroom actress sparked engagement rumours over the weekend after she was photographed wearing a diamond ring on that finger. The celebrity couple had stepped out for a Beverly Hills party on Saturday (28 January), when Munn was pictured sporting the diamond and ruby ring on the left hand.

Although, the NFL star is yet to officially announce anything, the bling on Munn's hand has already set rumour mills abuzz.

This news comes close on the heels of the X-Men Apocalypse actress publicly supporting her boyfriend as his team lost against the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC championship game.

In an Instagram post, she wrote, "So proud of this team. They faced a lot of adversity on and off the field, but battled to get this far. Thank You to those of you who encouraged and supported them by choosing to put out only positive energy."

If rumours are to be believed, the TV actress was apparently referring to the tumultuous relationship between Aaron and his family in her social media post. Buzz is that the 33-year-old footballer has not been in talking terms with his family since the time he started dating Munn.

Aaron's father too addressed family tensions that in the recent past and said, "Fame can change things." According to Ed Rodgers – the family patriarch – things have been "complicated" but they are all "hoping for the best".

Despite all the curiosity surrounding the NFL champion's personal life and his relationship with Munn, Aaron has remained tight-lipped while speaking to the media.

"I just don't think it's appropriate talking about family stuff publicly," he had said.