A major incident has reportedly been declared at NHS hospitals across England and Wales after alleged IT failures hit data centres Wednesday (24 January).

The downtime has left doctors and NHS staff unable to access patient records and reports indicate that email and intranet services have also been hit by the outages.

Two data centres, according to Welsh government, are located in Blaenavon and Cardiff Bay.

"This is under investigation by the NHS Wales Informatics Service (NWIS) and is being dealt with as a priority," a brief statement read.

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), a fork of British intelligence agency GCHQ, said the incident is not believed to be the result of a cyberattack.

Wales' Department of Health and Social Services said that it was being "dealt with as a priority."

As reported by WalesOnline, Powys NHS IT department said: "There is currently a major incident affecting a number of nationally hosted systems across NHS Wales. The issue appears related to national firewalls and is being currently investigated by NWIS."

It said the system helps to manage appointment systems, prescriptions and medical notes.

Describing the incident to the BBC, a GP called the situation "chaos". Another insider, Dr Alan Woodall, chairman of GP Survival UK, added: "We are working emergencies only – in the middle of influenza/winter crisis this is a major impact if it continues."

Manchester Royal Infirmary and Royal Manchester Children's Hospital have also been impacted, according to the Manchester Evening News.

"Please only attend A&E for serious or life threatening emergencies," tweeted Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust. A spokesperson added: "We are working to resolve this as quickly as possible and services are using their well-rehearsed business continuity plans."

Morlais Health, a Welsh GP surgery, tweeted: "NHS IT systems are down across Wales, including at Prince Charles Hospital and in many GP practices including ours.

"We are still able to see emergency patients however we have no access to any medical notes, our appointments system, repeat prescriptions etc.

"If you have an appointment for an urgent issue then your appointment will be honoured but please bear with us as our ability to provide high quality care will be more limited today. NHS Wales Informatics Service (NWIS) are currently working hard to solve the problem.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused but this matter is entirely out of our control."

On Wednesday, NHS Digital announced that it had entered a new deal with tech giant Microsoft to support hospitals and better protect their IT infrastructure against cyberattacks.