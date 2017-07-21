Nicky Butt thinks there will always be a place for homegrown talent at Manchester United and believes it is vital for the big-money superstars to be helped by those who have worked their way through the youth ranks at Old Trafford.

United have historically allowed young players to flourish, with the Busby Babes and the Class of 92, which Butt was a part of, all delivering great success for the Red Devils.

The club's focus on developing their own starlets has waned in recent years, despite Jose Mourinho using 10 academy graduates last season, but Butt is able to take pride in Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard, who he uses as examples to the parents of youngsters that catch his eye.

"I think the club won't allow for (there to be) no homegrown players," Butt told the Press Association. "The club's always had a history for breaking transfer records and getting the best players around the world but they've also been known for developing their own players that help the superstars bed in and teach them about the club, the area and the history, and I think it's important to have that.

"The teams that have been successful over the years, right back to the Busby Babes, have always had people that have known the club and grown up with the club in their blood.'

"For us to be able to look at the kids and say, 'Marcus and Jesse were here from eight, nine', that's massively important for me when I go and speak to parents," Butt added. "I can look them in the eye and say, 'It can happen because they're doing it now'."

Mourinho did turn to youth towards the embryonic stages of the last campaign, but the cream of Manchester United's current crop may find it harder to break into the first-team next season. The former Real Madrid and Inter Milan boss is desperate for further additions and called on Ed Woodward to complete deals for further arrivals 'as soon as possible'.

The Manchester United boss suggested that he 'is not crying out' for more than one new signing but recently voiced his unhappiness at the Red Devils' performance in the transfer market, with deals for the likes of Ivan Perisic, Nemanja Matic and Fabinho not close to completion.