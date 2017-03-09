Thanks to her unusual approach to clapping, Nicole Kidman became a trending topic on the biggest night in showbiz. Now, the Hollywood star has addressed the furore surrounding her unusual technique – involving using the palm and not her fingers – she adopted to applaud at the 2017 Oscars.

Appearing on Australian radio with Kiss FM's Kyle and Jackie O, the 49-year-old, who lost the best supporting actress gong to Viola Davis, revealed all to commentators who likened her clap to a seal, also pointing out her elongated digits.

One viewer asked: "Why does Nicole Kidman clap like The Grinch?!"

According to the Lion star, her actions was born out of a desire to protect an enormous diamond ring she had borrowed.

Kylie kicked off the conversation by telling listeners the situation was " because of the rings, you idiots, that's why she's clapping like that".

Kidman then laughed and agreed: "Yes, yes! I'm so glad you clarified that because it was really awkward! I was like, 'Gosh, I really want to clap'."

She continued: "I don't want to not be clapping, which would be worse right? [People would think], 'Why isn't Nicole clapping?' So therefore I'm clapping but it was really difficult because I had this huge ring on, which was not my own but was absolutely gorgeous and I was terrified of damaging it!"

Although Kidman's actions raised some eyebrows, the main talking point was the best picture debacle. In one of live television's most toe-curling moments, La La Land was stripped of the top prize halfway through the acceptance speech after Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty announced the wrong winner.