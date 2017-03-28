Nigel Farage has said that if Brexit turns out to be a disaster then he will "go and live abroad, I'll go and live somewhere else."

The former Ukip leader was speaking on his LBC radio show when he made the pledge to listeners on Monday evening (27 March).

He told a Remain voter who had called in that it won't happen as "it isn't going to be a disaster. We've just managed to get ourselves in a lifeboat off the Titanic. The EU does not work."

He was then asked by another caller if he would apologise and quit politics if in "two or three years down the line" experts were proved right about the "economic disaster that's going to happen" after Brexit. Farage said "there isn't much of a tradition here."

He then listed British political figures who he said had failed to say sorry to the people. They included former UK prime minister Tony Blair's spin doctor Alastair Campbell "for taking us into a war that cost us much gold and blood" – a reference to the Iraq war. Farage and Campbell had a heated Brexit confrontation on Good Morning Britain on Monday.

Campbell, editor at pro-Remain newspaper The New European, is a staunch and vocal Remainer. He argued that the people of Britain are "changing their mind" and suggested they no longer want Brexit.

Farage responded by saying: "The war is over. Come out of that fox hole, recognise it's done. But you're right about one thing – people do have the right to change their minds and they are in a big, big way.

"The last opinion polling I saw said if there was a referendum tomorrow 68% would vote to leave. And millions of people have realised the pack of lies that were told, that our house prices would collapse... the stock market is through the roof."

