The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, will visit Brussels and Paris as part of a campaign to show that the city remains opens for business despite Brexit.

Khan will give a keynote speech in Brussels on Tuesday (28 March) and have a series of key meetings with leading politicians and officials in both capitals as part of a bid to strengthen economic, business and security ties between them and London.

On Wednesday, Theresa May is set to trigger Article 50, beginning the formal process of Britain leaving the EU while this happens, the Mayor will be in Paris.

In the light of last week's terrorist attack in Westminster, in which four innocent people were killed, the mayor will also hold high-level talks on security co-operation.

It comes after several attacks in both Brussels and Paris over the past couple of years.

Whilst in Belgium, Khan will meet Sir Julian King, Britain's EU commissioner, who holds the commission's security portfolio. The following day, in Paris, the Mayor will hold talks with Matthias Fekl, France's Interior Minister.

Khan, said: "This will be a vital chance to strengthen London's ties still further with Paris and Brussels. I will be meeting politicians, officials and business leaders, and I look forward to discussing a variety of key issues with them – ranging from Brexit and expanding London's economy, to air quality, social integration – and security.

"Both Brussels and Paris have, of course, been the victim of recent terror atrocities. In the wake of the horrific attack in Westminster last week it will be an opportunity to learn from each other and to show solidarity in the face of this evil assault on our shared values and way of life.

"Like the people of Brussels, and Parisians, Londoners will never be cowed by terrorism."

Following his arrival in Brussels on Monday evening, the Mayor will meet with the President of the European Council, Donald Tusk and will later meet more senior representatives of the EU including the President of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani, and the President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker.