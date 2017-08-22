Nintendo has revealed a special edition SNES design for its 3DS handheld console as it aims to capitalise on the nostalgic excitement surrounding the release of its mini SNES Classic plug-and-play device in September.

Not everyone has been able to successfully pre-order the mini version of the Super Nintendo, and getting one before Christmas seems like a long shot – but anyone in the market for a 3DS could do a lot worse than this.

The SNES Edition New Nintendo 3DS XL will be released on 13 October in Europe. No release information for the rest of the world had been announced at the time of writing.

Nintendo has not yet detailed the system's pricing or pre-order information.

The new 3DS model, introduced in late 2014 and early 2015, had its four face buttons coloured in the same way as the classic SNES controller, and that returns here. Otherwise the inside of the console is light grey with a darker grey around the screens.

On the lid is a design mocking the top of the SNES, complete with fake power, eject and reset buttons. There's also a Super Nintendo Entertainment System logo and a power light.

Nintendo announced the new look at Gamescom 2017, where it also revealed three new Nintendo Selects titles that will soon sell for £15.99 on the eShop. These will be Kirby: Triple Deluxe, Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon and Super Mario 3D Land.

The SNES Mini releases on 29 September, though as we've mentioned, getting a pre-order is going to be tough at this stage. The console sold out almost instantly and every bit of stock that's consequently become available has been snapped out just as fast.

Nintendo stock shortages are common unfortunately. In Japan the Nintendo Switch is still hard to come by, with hundreds queuing for the chance to own one when limited amounts become available.