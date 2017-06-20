The Duchess of Cambridge may have a new sartorial motto: stick to what you know.

Kate Middleton, 35, wore an extremely similar outfit to Royal Ascot today (20 June) as she did to the same event last year – but looked just as resplendent and stylish.

Perhaps wanting to play it safe for the big day out with the Queen and many of the other members of the British Royal Family, the duchess stunned in a high-neck white lace dress by one of her go-to British designers, Alexander McQueen.

Kate has never actually worn this dress before and it is a new addition to her wardrobe, retailing at a whopping £4,463 ($5,635). The all-over floral lace design complimented her feminine updo and diamond drop earrings, and the fit and flare shape of the number accentuated her slim frame.

This isn't the first time the mother-of-two has worn a white lace design by McQueen, as Sarah Burton for the label designed her wedding dress back in 2011.

Styled with a white matching fascinator, it all felt a bit déjà vu when the royal stepped onto the racecourse following the carriage procession in the nearly identical outfit from last year's event.

The duchess wowed in her white lace Dolce and Gabbana dress of a similar style which she sported with nude court shoes, just as she did today. Some could say that Kate is a creature of habit...

Appearing to enjoy a break from looking after Prince George and Princess Charlotte for the afternoon, Kate (metaphorically) let her hair down as she mingled with guests including Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Princess Anne, Zara and Mike Tindall.

Kate at Royal Ascot 2016:

Kate and William were pictured with Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex as they arrived in the Parade Ring for the event, and the weather was on their side as temperatures hit 31°C.

Kate's mother Carole Middleton was also spotted in a blue outfit at the event, along with Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

The Queen, accompanied by 96-year-old Prince Philip, looked right as rain in a bright green outfit for today's Ascot, which is one of her favourite annual events.