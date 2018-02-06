Mauricio Pochettino is planning to rotate his Tottenham Hotspur squad for Wednesday night's (7 February) home clash with Newport County, but new signing Lucas Moura is not eligible to make his English football debut in the FA Cup fourth-round replay.

Spurs take on the fourth-tier opposition for the second time in 11 days after a late equaliser from Harry Kane cancelled out Padraig Amond's first-half header at Rodney Parade on 27 January and prevented the Welsh outfit from sealing a major upset.

The added fixture comes at an inconvenient time for Tottenham, who have played back-to-back Premier League matches against Manchester United and Liverpool and host Arsenal in the north London derby this weekend before contesting the first leg of their Champions League last-16 meeting with Serie A giants Juventus in Turin.

Pochettino left no doubt during Tuesday's pre-Newport press conference that he would make changes to his starting lineup and "use players that haven't played too much in the Premier League", though Brazilian winger Lucas, who completed his £25m ($34.7m) move from Paris Saint-Germain on transfer deadline day, cannot feature as he was not registered for the original meeting between the two sides.

However, the likes of Danny Rose and Toby Alderweireld could both make their respective returns from injury with the manager reporting a fully-fit squad. Likewise Serge Aurier and Harry Winks, who remained unused substitutes during a chaotic 2-2 draw at Anfield on Sunday.

"Because of the rules here in England, Lucas Moura is not available to play but the good news is the rest of squad is available to be selected," Pochettino was quoted as saying by football.london.

The Argentine tinkered with his formation in the previous round of the FA Cup against AFC Wimbledon and again in the first tie with Newport, deploying both of his senior strikers in Harry Kane and Fernando Llorente.

However, it remains to be seen if the former will be relied upon to lead the line once more after a busy afternoon on Merseyside in which he became the second-fastest player ever to reach a century of Premier League goals with a last-gasp penalty that came after an initial miss from 12 yards.

"Maybe," Pochettino responded when asked if Kane would feature. "I have decided the starting XI but I don't want to communicate [it]."

With Pochettino's comments on rotation in mind, could this XI be the one that takes the field for Spurs tomorrow night if the manager does indeed decide to give Kane a much-needed rest?

This would seem like a good opportunity to ease Rose and particularly Alderweireld back into action, while academy graduate Kyle Walker-Peters could make another FA Cup appearance at right-back if the manager would prefer to save Aurier for the matches ahead and rest Kieran Trippier.

Second-choice goalkeeper Michel Vorm seems almost certain to deputise once again for captain Hugo Lloris and young centre-back Juan Foyth has also completed 90 minutes in both previous cup ties.

Victor Wanyama will hope to be given another chance to impress after netting a stunning long-range strike at Liverpool and Winks needs game time after recovering from that lingering ankle issue.

Moussa Sissoko and Erik Lamela could both come in and support Heung-Min Son and Llorente in a relatively fluid front four if Pochettino opts to keep Dele Alli and the indispensable Christian Eriksen in reserve.