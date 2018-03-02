West Ham United manager David Moyes has dismissed speculation over a potential new contract for playmaker and mooted Liverpool target Manuel Lanzini and stressed that the Argentine's future will be dealt with when the Hammers know which division they will be playing in next season.

Lanzini has just under two-and-a-half years left to run on his current contract in east London and was linked with a move to Anfield [Sport] as the Merseysiders looked for potential replacements for Philippe Coutinho in the summer.

Liverpool managed to keep hold of Coutinho until January and having decided to wait until the summer transfer window to replace the Barcelona star, Jurgen Klopp may see fit to reignite his side's interest in Lanzini at the end of the campaign after the Reds reportedly ended their pursuit of Monaco playmaker Thomas Lemar [Liverpool Echo].

The Evening Standard understand that West Ham are hoping to fend off any fresh interest Liverpool by offering Lanzini an improvement on his current deal which sees him earn just £35,000-a-week.

But Moyes, who saw his team suffer a heavy 4-1 defeat by Liverpool last weekend, says the 25-year-old's future will become a priority when West Ham's Premier League status is determined; the Irons are currently three points above 18th-placed Swansea City, whom they face at The Liberty Stadium on Saturday (3 March).

"You always want to keep your best players but there's no truth in that [a new contract for Lanzini] yet. We won't look at that until we know what league we are in," Moyes said in his press conference, per West Ham's official website.

Like the rest of his West Ham teammates, Lanzini has struggled to put together a considerable run of form this season. The Argentine's displays have improved since the arrival of Moyes after he toiled desperately under Slaven Bilic, the man who brought him to the Premier League in the summer of 2015, but he will be hoping to improve on his tally of three goals and five assists during his side's relegation six-pointer against Swansea, who have won their last seven home matches in all competitions.