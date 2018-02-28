Sadio Mane has paid tribute to the team spirit in the Liverpool dressing room and has claimed that "every single player" would enjoy being part of Jurgen Klopp's squad.

Mane, 25, said Liverpool are heading in the right direction under the German "after a couple of difficult years" and added that the club can beat "any team in the world" on their day.

Liverpool are third on the Premier League table, 15 points behind leaders Manchester City.

The Reds were knocked out of the FA Cup in the fourth round by West Brom but are still competing in the Champions League, where they hold a commanding 5-0 lead over Porto after the first leg of the round of 16.

"The team spirit is good and the confidence is here so I think we are in a good way," Mane told Sky Sports. "Every single player is always very happy playing with each other. We always try to help each other and we work as a team.

"I think that is the team's power and the team's purpose. Every single player would love to play in this team. We are lucky boys and we are going to keep trying to work hard and give our best when we take our places on the pitch to continue to try and win the games.

"At the moment we are in a good way so everything is possible. I think we have improved a lot in the past few months. We know that on our day we can beat any team in the world."

Mane was among the goal scorers as Liverpool thrashed West Ham 4-1 at Anfield on 24 February.

Klopp was ecstatic during his post-match press duties, saying that the vibrant football played by his team was "a joy to watch".

"It was a fantastic football game – it was fluid, flexible, intense, aggressive, angry and full of desire," the Reds boss was reported as saying.

"I saw a lot of things I wish to see in a football game – it's not often a game delivers all of that, today was one of those days."