The Nokia 150 feature phone is now exclusively available for purchase from UK high-street retailer Carphone Warehouse.

Those who want to buy a SIM-free model will have to pay only £34.99. It can also be purchased via pay-as-you-go deals with carrier networks including EE, O2, Virgin media and Vodafone. The plan includes an upfront payment of £24.99 and £10 top-up.

Carphone Warehouse managing director, Jeremy Fennell told the Lowdown: "The much loved Nokia brand has always been a part of our unbeatable handset range and we're looking forward to working with Nokia to reignite the brand.

"The arrival of the Nokia 150 marks the beginning of an exciting new partnership, one that will see even more Nokia handsets made available to our customers. We're also hearing they've got some exciting new announcements to make out at MWC later this month."

HMD Global, the exclusive licensee of the Nokia brand for mobile phones and tablets, launched Nokia 150 and its dual SIM spinoff last December. The launch came just weeks after HMD entered the market as the new home of Nokia phones.

Both feature a polycarbonate build and pack a built-in FM radio and MP3 player. They sport a 2.4in screen, a familiar user interface and keypad. The phones pack a 1020mAh battery that HMD claims delivers up to 22 hours of talk time and last up to 31 days for the single SIM and 25 days for the dual SIM variant.

Available in black and white, the phones come pre-loaded with games such as Snake Xenzia and Nitro racing by Gameloft.