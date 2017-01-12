More devices are expected to follow the recent launch of the first Nokia smartphone running the latest Android Nougat operating system.

Nokia Mobile, in a recent Facebook post, noted there will be "more announcements" on 26 February, hinting the company could unveil multiple products. One of them could be the global variant of Nokia 6.

The new Nokia phone, as HMD Global Oy announced, would be available exclusively in China through retailer JD.com. The phone has gone on pre-order with a price tag of CNY1699 (£200/$245).

Now a new model of Nokia 6 TA-1003 has been spotted at the Bluetooth certification website. It is speculated that this could be the global variant of the Nokia 6, expected soon or at the upcoming 2017 Mobile World Congress event in Barcelona.

A recently leaked slide show from a presentation made by Malaysian distributor Avaxx about the upcoming Nokia Android phones suggests there might be at least six or seven Nokia Android phones this year, contrary to previous reports speculating there might be four Nokia phones.

The slide show further suggests that HMD Global will launch Android handsets for different market segments: low-end, mid-range and high-end. Of these, Nokia D1 and Nokia E1 could be the first handsets, likely aimed at the low and mid-range segments. These are speculated to be launched at the 2017 MWC.