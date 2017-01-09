Nokia is reportedly working on its own version of artificial intelligence (AI) assistant dubbed Viki.

Recently, the company submitted a request for trademark protection in the European Union. The description of the product in the application reads:

"Software for the creation and monitoring of mobile and web assistants working with digital knowledge and combining all data sources into a single chat and voice-based interface."

The development was first spotted by Dutch website GSMInfo, which has also shared a screenshot for Nokia's Viki trademark, claiming the company is working on a voice-based interface and digital assistant.

The AI assistant could help Nokia's upcoming Android phones stand alone in the crowded smartphone market. HMD Global Oy (HMD), the licensee of the Nokia brand for mobile phones and tablets, recently launched the first Nokia smartphone powered by Android Nougat. The Nokia 6 is a China-bound handset and would be available in early 2017 exclusively through JD.com at 1699 CNY ($245 or £201).

Apple is already in the forefront with its Siri intelligent personal assistant, which is now available across all platforms. With the macOS Sierra, Apple extended Siri support for Mac.

Microsoft has its Cortana and now Samsung is working on an artificial intelligence digital assistant service for its upcoming Galaxy S8 flagship model. The company had filed for a trademark in South Korea for Bixby, which would be used for a voice recognition system across digital platforms.