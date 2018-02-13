Two North Carolina teenagers have been charged after they allegedly broke into their classmate's house and killed her pet birds before setting a family vehicle on fire.

Hallie Lauren Pate, 17, and Jordan Alexis Ruiz, 18, had allegedly carried out the wicked acts on 4 February. They also reportedly smeared blood of the two dead parakeets all over the kitchen cabinets before leaving the home. Motive behind their act was not immediately clear.

Charges against the duo were brought after their arrest on Thursday, 8 February. The dozens of charges filed against them include two counts of felony cruelty to animals, breaking and entering, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, larceny after breaking and entering, and obtain property by false pretence.

The girl whose house was raided was reportedly out for a Super Bowl party when her classmates broke in and killed her pet.

Her father has alleged that the two girls purposely sprayed the dead pets' blood all over their furniture. Pate and Ruiz had also poured lighter fluid throughout the house, homeowner Mack Price said, according to WITN-TV.

"It would be bad enough if they just broke in and attempt to take something but when you break in to a home, kill an animal and then attempt to burn the place, that's very disturbing," Sheriff Ronnie Ingram said.

Ingram added that Pate has been kept at Lenoir County, while Ruiz was arrested in Duplin County. Both the girls have been held on a $50,000 (£36,081) bond each.