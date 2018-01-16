North Korea has hit back at US President Donald Trump after he made claims about the size of his nuclear button.

Pyongyang announced at the start of 2018 that Kim Jong-un always had the "nuclear button on his desk". Trump fought back, tweeting: "Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!"

Now, North Korea has taken another shot at the president, describing Trump as a "spasm of a lunatic."

The announcement was made in the 16 January edition of the state-run newspaper, Rodong Sinmun.

It is common for the paper to be used as a means to attack Trump after months of claims and counter-claims from both sides of the Pacific.

Trump has repeatedly threatened Pyongyang over the past 12 months in what has played out as an escalating game of verbal jibes between himself and Kim Jong-un regime.

Fresh UN sanctions and ongoing North Korea missile tests have ratcheted up already high tensions between the hermit nation and the US.

Over the summer, Trump threatened North Korea with "fire and fury" if they continue their nuclear missile developments.

This prompted angry responses from Pyongyang, including the state-run newspaper calling for Trump to face the death sentence.