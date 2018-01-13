Amid ongoing national and international condemnation for his remarks about "shithole" African nations, Donald Trump has come under fire yet again after details emerged about an intelligence briefing in which he asked why a "pretty Korean lady" wasn't working on negotiations with North Korea.

NBC News revealed that the president repeatedly asked about where a staffer was from while she was providing information to him inside the Oval Office.

The analyst was meeting Trump for the first time to brief him on the upcoming release of a family that had been held in Pakistan.

When she finished, he asked her "where are you from", to which she replied "New York".

Trump persisted and asked the question again, with the staffer repeating that she, like Trump himself, was also from Manhattan in New York.

Officials told NBC that Trump wanted to know where "your people" are from.

After she told him that her parents were Korean, Trump went on to ask why the "pretty Korean lady" isn't negotiating with North Korea.

These events, which have been only just revealed, are thought to have taken place in the autumn, but come amid an ongoing storm after the president referred to African nations as a "shithole."

Trump has denied using the expletives to describe people who come from migrant nations.

In a tweet, Trump said: "The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made – a big setback for DACA!"

But the international community condemned the comments, which were corroborated by congressmen who had been in the room when Trump made the controversial remarks.

UN officials and government ministers from the countries mentioned have condemned Trump, describing them as "racist."

The government in Botswana has described the language as "reprehensible and racist", demanding a clarification from the US ambassador.