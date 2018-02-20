North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister, Kim Yo-jong, is rumoured to be pregnant with her second child. The news surfaces as she wrapped up her visit to South Korea for the Winter Olympics ceremonies.

There is no official word, and the South Korean government remains tight-lipped. Kim Yo-jong told South Korean officials about the pregnancy, local reports say, citing unnamed sources.

"There is nothing that we've known of. That's the South Korean government's stance," said a spokesman for the South Korean unification ministry when asked about the reports.

Speculation about the pregnancy emerged when Kim Yo-jong was reportedly spotted with a protruding belly covered by her coat in South Korea during the Olympic ceremonies. She also reportedly experienced some sort of discomfort during the trip.

South Korean officials had said in 2015 that she could have given birth to either a niece or nephew for the North Korean leader. Though her pregnancy was confirmed by Seoul's spy agency, the birth of the child was never confirmed.

Kim Yo-jong was recently at the centre of sports diplomacy between the rival Koreas. She personally delivered a message from the North's reclusive leader to South Korean President Moon Jae-in inviting him for a direct dialogue.

"We would like to see you at an early date in Pyongyang," the North Korean leader's younger sister, told Moon during a meeting. She was accompanied by the regime's ceremonial head of state, Kim Yong-nam, during the South Korea visit.

Prolonged tensions in the Korean peninsula in the wake of aggressive military manoeuvres, missile launches and nuclear tests have eased in recent weeks thanks to the North Korean regime's decision to send its athletes to take part in the Olympic games.