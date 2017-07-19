Asset manager Northern Trust will set up a banking subsidiary in Luxembourg in order for it to have unfettered access to European Union markets following Brexit, a lobby group for the Grand Duchy confirmed on Wednesday (19 July).

Somewhat unusually, the media announcement came from LuxembourgforFinance, rather than direct from the Chicago-based asset manager which has operations in London.

Tied in to the decision is Northern Trust's acquisition of UBS' asset management fund administration services in Luxembourg and Switzerland, which is expected to close later this year.

Teresa Parker, president of Northern Trust in Europe, said: "Continental Europe is a strategic area of focus for Northern Trust and the creation of our EU banking presence in Luxembourg highlights our commitment to growing our business in the region."

In recent months major banks such as HSBC and JPMorgan, and insurance market Lloyds of London, have said they are considering setting up EU subsidiaries and moving jobs in order to continue to have European banking passport rights, which allow an EU member nation-based bank access access to the continental market without hindrance.