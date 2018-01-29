Petr Cech has admitted that Arsenal have not performed to their expectations this season as the club fights for a top-four place.

Having finished outside the top-four for the first time under Arsene Wenger last season, it was imperative that the Gunners do not make it a regular occurrence this season.

However, they are currently in sixth place, lagging 23 points behind league leaders Manchester City while they are five points off Liverpool who hold fourth place.

The club's poor league form over the festive period has also seen them win just three of their last 10 league outings though they did get back to winning ways against Crystal Palace.

Cech believes Arsenal are a Champions League club but that they have failed to show it this season as they simply must do better.

"We are a club that belongs in the Champions League, so obviously you don't want to spend years outside of the Champions League spots," Cech said, as per Sky Sports. "But every year the fight for the top four spots becomes harder and harder because the league is very competitive.

"Regardless of that, this season we have had so many games where we were not up to the standard we needed to be and this is something we need to address for the rest of the season. We should have far more points than we have at this moment."

Cech also commented on what has become an unwanted run for him personally. Since arriving at the Emirates Stadium in 2015, the 35-year-old has failed to save a single penalty as his run currently stands at 15 unsaved penalties.

"It's an amazing run, you have to say. I don't like it at all obviously," he added. "Throughout my career, all the big trophies came through saving penalties and suddenly you have a run where you don't save a penalty for such a long time.

"It's very frustrating for a goalkeeper because I'm not used to conceding penalties. But you need to carry on your preparation and I believe the day will come where everything is reversed. It will happen."

Arsenal face Swansea City next on Tuesday night (30 January) and will be hoping to secure the services of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang by the end of the month to help finish the second half of the season strongly.