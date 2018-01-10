A prisoner who escaped from the North Sea Camp prison handed himself to the police in Boston, Lincolnshire, on Tuesday evening (9 January).

Peter McGlade was believed to have fled the facility at approximately 6.10pm on Sunday by jumping over the wall, but made contact with Lincolnshire Police on Tuesday.

Lincolnshire Police said in a statement the fugitive was arrested near Bicker, approximately 10 miles south west of Boston, at 7.30pm Tuesday, and has since been returned to custody.

Originally from Teesside, McGlade was sentenced to seven years in jail on account of burglary in 2015, after he and two accomplices embarked on a series of thefts that landed them around £60,000 ($81,444).

The trio broke into a number of homes in the Teesside area carrying crowbars, screwdrivers and torches. They were confronted by three of the victims.

During the trial, McGlade pleaded guilty to 16 robberies and was described as a "career burglar" by the judge, Recorder Tony Hawks.

"You are in my judgement a career burglar," Hawks said during the trial.

"You've continued for years to burgle people's houses.

"You must have been told over and over again during the course of your criminal career of the effect of house burglaries on the occupants of houses.

"It apparently has had no effect on you whatsoever."

Lincolnshire Police had deployed drones, air support and dogs in a bid to find McGlade following his escape from the facility. Located approximately seven miles south east of Boston, North Sea Camp is classified as a Category D open prison, but prisoners are only allowed to leave under formal arrangements.