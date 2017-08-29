Hundreds of thousands of revellers packed the streets of west London for Europe's biggest annual street party. The Notting Hill Carnival is a celebration of Caribbean culture, with the sounds of steel bands and calypso music transforming a corner of the British capital into somewhere more exotic for a couple of days. Even the weather this year was tropical – the hottest late August Bank Holiday on record.

At exactly 14:00 on both Sunday and Monday, the entire party came to a complete stop for one minute in tribute to the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire. The two-day festival opened with the release of dozens of white doves to commemorate the more than 80 people who lost their lives in the disaster at the tower block less than half a mile from the route of the processions.

Carnival draws tourists from all over the world with its flamboyant dancers, colourful costumes, rousing steel bands and booming outdoor sound systems. IBTimes UK presents a gallery of photos that capture the unique atmosphere of a Caribbean Carnival in Britain.

People release doves during a ceremony held to remember the victims of the Grenfell Tower fireTolga Akmen/AFP
Paint-covered revellers take part in the traditional 'J'ouvert' opening parade of the Notting Hill carnivalLeon Neal/Getty Images
Young revellers take part in the children's parade on SundayEddie Keogh/Reuters
Carnival-goers embrace a short distance from the blackened remains of Grenfell TowerLeon Neal/Getty Images
Performers make their way to the start of the carnival parade on Monday morning (Photos: Tolga Akmen/AFP, Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)
Members of the London Fire Brigade observe a minute's silence in memory of the victims of the Grenfell Tower fireEddie Keogh/Reuters
A reveller dances with a member of the London Fire BrigadeEddie Keogh/Reuters
Carnival-goers observe a minute's silence to remember the victims of the Grenfell Tower tragedyTolga Akmen/AFP
A dancer bows her head during a minute's silence to respect the victims of the Grenfell tower fire (Photos: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)
An MC looks out over the crowds from a float during Notting Hill CarnivalMing Yeung/Getty Images
Revellers dance at the Notting Hill CarnivalChris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images
A view down Portobello Road during the Notting Hill CarnivalEddie Keogh/Reuters
A costumed performer walks home at the end of CarnivalChris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images
Performers and revellers make their way home at the end of the Notting Hill CarnivalChris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images
A reveller lies on the pavement at the end of the Notting Hill CarnivalChris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images
