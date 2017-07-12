World number four Novak Djokovic takes on Tomas Berdych in the quarter-final of the men's singles at Wimbledon on Wednesday (12 July).

Where to watch live

The match starts at 2.30pm BST. Live coverage in the UK is on BBC One or BBC Two. Live scores and regular updates will be available on ATP's official website.

Overview

Djokovic will battle world number 15 Berdych as a place in the Wimbledon semi-final is up for grabs.

The Serbian ace has so far defeated Martin Klizan, Adam Pavlasek, Ernest Gulbis and most recently, Adrian Mannarino, in a straight set 6-2, 7-6, 6-4 victory.

However, following Wimbledon's decision to postpone his game to Tuesday (11 July), Djokovic will not have the benefit of an extra day's rest unlike Berdych.

Djokovic has shown glimpses of his old form at SW19 after an underwhelming year plagued with inconsistency despite having won two titles.

But the 30-year-old will now face his toughest task at Wimbledon so far in the evergreen Berdych, who defeated young prospect Dominic Thiem to reach this stage.

A win over Djokovic would take the 31-year-old one step closer to just his second Grand Slam final as he looks to deny his quarter-final opponent a chance at a fourth Wimbledon title.

"He beat me here in the semi-finals in 2010," Djokovic said, as quoted on ATP World Tour. "It was I think his first Grand Slam final. Obviously, he's been around many years. He was an established Top 10 player, big game, flat shots, which are pretty good for this surface where the ball bounces quite low."

"He's someone that understands the occasion of playing big matches, big tournaments. He will not get overwhelmed by the stadium or whatever. He's been there so many years. He's got experience. It's important to start off well. I've played him many times. I know what I need to do. Hopefully I can execute that."

Betting odds (Betfair)

Novak Djokovic to win: 2/9

Tomas Berdych to win: 7/2

Head-To-Head

The duo have faced each other 27 times with Djokovic dominating the head-to-head with 25 victories, including 12 straight wins. Their last meeting was in the quarter-final of the 2016 Rogers Cup with the Serbian coming up with a straight set win.

Wimbledon history

This will be the third meeting between Djokovic and Berdych at Wimbledon with the latter prevailing in the 2010 semi-final and the former winning in the 2013 quarter-final.