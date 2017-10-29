MLB's Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell has been arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct in Arizona, according to reports.

Maxwell was arrested at his home in Scottsdale on Saturday evening, 28 October, after he allegedly aimed a gun at a female food delivery driver, TMZ Sports reported.

The 26-year-old is reportedly being held in custody and awaiting his initial appearance in front of a judge.

In September, Maxwell, who was born in a military family, became the first and only Major League Baseball (MLB) player to kneel during the national anthem to protest against racial injustice.

Last week, he claimed that he was denied service by a waiter at a restaurant in Huntsville, Alabama due to his decision to take the knee during the anthem.

Maxwell said he had received threats and racial slurs since his protest began a month ago.

"I've gotten anything from support to threats," he told the San Francisco Chronicle last month. "I expected it. It's nothing different from what I dealt with in my life. The threats I get are part of the problem.

"What I'm doing is peaceful. What I'm doing is for a meaning. People who throw hate my way are people who also don't understand there's a problem, and they choose not to understand. That's fine with me," Maxwell added.