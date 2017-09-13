The officer who restrained 20-year-old Rashan Charles at a shop in east London before he died in hospital is being investigated for gross misconduct, the Independent Police Complaints Committee (IPCC) have announced.

Charles died after being followed into a shop in Dalston by officers who surveyed him getting out of a car. He was tackled to the ground with the help of a member of the public.

The 20-year-old was seen "trying to swallow an object" before entering the shop, which was later revealed to be a paracetamol and caffeine tablet.

After falling ill, he was taken to the Royal London Hospital, but died a short while later.

Following Charles' death on 22 July, which sparked protests and demonstrations across London, the IPCC began investigating the incident.

Investigators have now confirmed that one officer who restrained Charles is being investigated over gross misconduct allegations.

IPCC commissioner Cindy Butts said: "The officer may have breached the police standards of professional behaviour regarding the detention and restraint of Rashan as well as how he dealt with Rashan's medical emergency.

"Our investigators have analysed the CCTV and body worn video evidence we gathered and considered the officer's detailed statement, as well as statements from other witnesses to the incident. We have also considered the relevant policies and procedures.

"While this move indicates a new phase in our investigation it does not necessarily mean misconduct proceedings will follow. We will keep the position under review as the investigation progresses."

A Met Police spokesperson said: "It is absolutely vital that the facts of what took place are thoroughly established as quickly as possible through an independent examination of all the available evidence.

"The thoughts of the MPS are with the family of Mr Charles at this incredibly difficult time for them. All police officers are fully aware that they will be asked to account for their actions. No officer is above the law and they would not wish to be.

"The MPS continues to provide every possible support to the police officer and their colleagues while fully co-operating with the IPCC investigation. The MPS will now be reviewing what restrictions, if any, should be placed on the officer. In reaching that decision the MPS will liaise with the IPCC, as is usual.

"Day in day out, the MPS expects its officers to deal with challenging and high-risk situations as they police London. This is part of the job of being a police officer, and as an organisation it is the role of the MPS to provide support to its staff as they do their job."