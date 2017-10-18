White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Tuesday (17 October) that she expects America will be "begging" for a second term for US President Donald Trump and Twitter couldn't stop mocking her for it. During an interview with Hugh Hewitt, Sanders said the president's first nine months in office have been "incredibly successful" and that it "shouldn't be an issue for the president to be re-nominated".

"I think the next three and a half, or two and a half, three years are going to be equally as successful, including getting tax reform done, which is going to be a big deal, and make a really big impact on most Americans," Sanders told Hewitt. "They're going to be begging for four more years of President Trump."

Trump and congressional Republicans have been pushing for tax reform after struggling to repeal and replace Obamacare for months.

The embattled White House has come under intense scrutiny over the past few months with multiple congressional committees, along with special counsel Robert Mueller, investigating Russian meddling and alleged collusion between Trump's team and Moscow.

The president currently has one of the lowest approval ratings in modern history at just 37%.

In the latest setback for Trump, a Hawaii federal judge barred the White House from implementing the third version of his administration's controversial travel ban, just hours before it was set to take effect.

Despite all of this, Trump recently alluded to running again for office and encouraged another face-off with former Democratic rival Hillary Clinton. In a tweet on Monday (16 October), Trump wrote, "I was recently asked if Crooked Hillary Clinton is going to run in 2020? My answer was, 'I hope so!'"

Meanwhile, Twitter erupted with a slew of sarcasm-laden jokes, comments and memes in response to Sanders' assertion that American citizens want a second Trump term.

"Oh dear God in heaven, I thought this comment was tongue-in-cheek. But no, just #SarahHuckabeeSanders," one Twitter user wrote. Another added, "She's as delusional as Donald Trump."

"We're already begging for this term to be over so we can get back to truth instead of alt-facts," one person commented, while a second chimed, "Not in this lifetime. Not even sure we can make it through one year of his presidency."

Another tweeted, "Not damn likely Sarah! The only thing we want from Trump is for him to get the hell out of the White House and take the rest of you with him."