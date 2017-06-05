Olivier Giroud has committed his immediate future to Arsenal amid strong interest from Ligue 1 side Marseille, while Wojciech Szczesny's agent has rubbished claims of an agreement with Juventus for the goalkeeper.

The Arsenal duo have been linked with moves away this summer after not being guaranteed regular playing time. Giroud has had to share the role of being the Gunners' number nine with Alexis Sanchez and Danny Welbeck during the course of the season, while Szczesny has been on loan with AS Roma for the last two campaigns and remains behind Petr Cech for a starting role when he rejoins the squad ahead of next season.

The French striker made 29 appearances in the Premier League in the recently concluded campaign, but only 11 of those were from the start. Despite his lack of regular game time, he managed 12 goals and four assists attracting interest from his homeland mainly Marseille. Giroud, however, revealed that he was aware of the interest, but was keen to remain in north London and challenge for the Premier League title with Arsenal next season.

"I am not necessarily insensitive to the proposals of French clubs, including a mythical club like Marseille," Giroud said following his hat-trick for France in their friendly win over Paraguay, as quoted by the Mirror.

"But my future is written at Arsenal for now. I still have two or three years left on my contract. I want to win the Premier League," the 30-year-old forward added.

'No agreement with Juventus'

Szczesny, meanwhile, has impressed in his second season on loan at Roma. He is expected to return to Arsenal this summer, but is still not guaranteed a regular place in the starting XI with Cech and David Ospina ahead of him in the pecking order.

Ospina is expected to leave during the transfer window, but it still does not guarantee the Poland international regular game time. Szczesny was the best goalkeeper in the Serie A this season keeping 14 clean sheets, and that has attracted interest from Italian champions Juventus, and reports suggested that an agreement had been reached for his transfer.

Szczesny's agent David Manasseh, however, insists that no deal has been reached between the two clubs. The Polish stopper is expected to hold talks with Arsene Wenger during the break and decide the next course of action.

"There is still no agreement with Juventus," Manasseh was quoted as saying by the London Evening Standard.

"Szczesny has yet to talk with Wenger, who has been confirmed as Arsenal coach for the next two years," the Gunners stopper's agent added.