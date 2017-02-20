Only one Jane Austen £5 note - thought to be worth up to £50,000 – is still circulating in the UK. The third of four limited-edition fivers has been found in Northern Ireland.

The latest lucky person joins previous winners from Wales and Scotland – making England the only UK nation not to have uncovered a prize note yet.

Artist Graham Short engraved four of the new £5 notes with a 5mm Jane Austen portrait and quote. He then spent one in each country of the UK.

People throughout England will be hoping this means the remaining 'golden ticket' is in a cash register near them - but the notes could easily have crossed borders in the wallets of unwitting travellers.

The fivers are estimated to have a value of between £40,000 and £50,000. Short made the tiny engravings next to the illustration of Big Ben on the note.

Short said: "I'm always looking to do something different and as soon as I saw the new £5 note I thought 'wouldn't it be good if I could engrave something on it?'

"I didn't know what but then I found out it was going to be the 200th anniversary of Jane Austen's death and her image is also going on the new £10 note, so it ties in nicely with that."

The lucky banknotes have the following serial numbers and quotes from the writer's novels engraved on them (the remaining one is AM32 885554):

AM32 885551: "If I loved you less, I might be able to talk about it more," from Emma

AM32 885552: "To be fond of dancing was a certain step towards falling in love," from Pride and Prejudice

AM32 885553: "A large income is the best recipe for happiness I ever heard of," from Mansfield Park

AM32 885554: "I hope I never ridicule what is wise or good," from Pride and Prejudice

The Scottish and Welsh winners made their discoveries in the run-up to Christmas 2016, while the lucky Northern Ireland resident spotted the engraving in a café last week. All of the winners have so far chosen to remain anonymous.