Oprah Winfrey has been encouraged to run for president by the founder of the Drudge Report, just hours after she suggested she would not rule out the possibility.

Speaking on air with Bloomberg Media's David Rubenstein, in an interview that aired on Wednesday (1 March), Oprah was asked about a future run for office, given the current president's lack of experience.

"Given the popularity you have, we haven't broken the glass ceiling yet for women, that you could actually run for president and actually be elected," Rubenstein asked Oprah to audience applause.

She responded: "I ... I actually never thought that that was ... I never considered the question, even a possibility, I just thought 'oh'."

Rubenstein added: "Because it's clear that you don't need government experience to be elected president."

Oprah responded: "That's what I thought I though 'oh gee I don't have the experience I don't know enough', and now I'm thinking 'oh ..', in what the audience and many of her fans saw as a suggestion she was considering a future presidential bid.

After the interview was aired, Matt Drudge, the author of the conservative Drudge Report tweeted to his almost half a million followers: "Trump vs Oprah would be the most epic race in American history. MAKE THIS HAPPEN..."

Many well-known names, both in politics and outside have been touted as potential rivals for incumbent President Donald Trump.

Former Democrat presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders has not ruled out a run, while Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren has been suggested as a potential candidate, along with popular former first lady Michelle Obama.