Oprah Winfrey is joining 60 Seconds as a special contributor. Announcing the media moguls' new gig the show's executive producer, Jeff Fager, said her years in show business made her the ideal candidate.

"Her body of work is extraordinary, including thousands of interviews with people from all walks of life. She is a remarkable and talented woman with a level of integrity that sets her apart and makes her a perfect fit for 60 Minutes," he said in a statement. "I am thrilled that she will be bringing her unique and powerful voice to our broadcast."

Fans may recall that CBS purchased King World Productions, a syndicated-TV powerhouse that launched Winfrey's eponymous award-winning daytime talk show back in 1999. She is now an executive producer of CBS' syndicated Dr Phil program and in recent years she has made regular appearances on CBS This Morning, which is co-hosted by her best friend Gayle King.

The 63-year-old respected philanthropist, self-made billionaire and Bafta-nominated actress said: "I'm so excited and proud to join forces with this historic news program, which for me represents the bastion of journalistic storytelling.

"At a time when people are so divided, my intention is to bring relevant insight and perspective, to look at what separates us, and help facilitate real conversations between people from different backgrounds."

60 Minutes is currently fronted by the likes of Anderson Cooper, Charlie Rose, Norah O'Donnell and Sharyn Alfonsi. Winfrey, who is the publisher of the Oprah Magazine, and owner of Oprah Radio, launched her own network called OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in 2011, and will make her first appearance on CBS News this autumn.