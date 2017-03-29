A man was arrested today (29 March) on suspicion of burning and decapitating his wife in the Israeli town of Tiberias.

According to police in the area, an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man was spotted walking with the head in his hand.

Police found the victim in her 30s burnt and headless in an apartment that was engulfed in flames on Nachmani Street in Tiberias.

Several police forces went to the scene and the suspect was arrested.

An eyewitness told Maariv newspaper that the man was seen in the street holding the victim's head.

They said: "A young Haredi man was walking around the street with his wife's head in his hands, covered in blood. No one understood what was going on and why he had so much blood on him."

Then those around him realized he was holding the decapitated head.

"At 12.13pm [we were] informed about a dead woman with severe signs of violence. Paramedics determined the death of a woman in her 30s," the Magen David Adom emergency medical service said in a statement.

Police are still investigating the incident.