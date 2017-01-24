The nominations for the 89th Academy Awards have been announced, with Damien Chazelle's modern-day musical La La Land earning 14 nods. The number ties the film with the likes of 1997's Titanic and 1950's All About Eve for most nominated movie.
Barry Jenkins' coming-of-age drama Moonlight, and Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi Arrival are the runners-up going in to the Oscars race with eight nominations a-piece. Manchester By The Sea, Hacksaw Ridge and Lion each scored six nods.
In terms of best actor, Casey Affleck, Andrew Garfield, Denzel Washington, Ryan Gosling and Viggo Mortensen will be vying for the top prize.
In the best actress category, Isabelle Huppert, Natalie Portman, Emma Stone, Ruth Negga and Meryl Streep are up for the accolade.
Michael Shannon earned Nocturnal Animals its only nomination, as he's up for best supporting actor for his performance in the Tom Ford thriller competing against the likes of Jeff Bridges, Dev Patel, Mahershala Ali and newcomer Lucas Hedges.
Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs, filmmakers Dustin Lance Black, Jason Reitman, Guillermo del Toro and actors Marcia Gay Harden, Demian Bichir, Terrence Howard, Jennifer Hudson, Brie Larson, Gabourey Sidibe, Ken Watanabe and Glenn Close had the honour of unveiling the list from six cities around the world. The pre-recorded video footage was streamed worldwide to wider press and public via YouTube, Oscar.com and Oscars.org on 24 January 2016 .
The 89th Academy Awards will be taking place on 26 February at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, presented by talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.
Full list of Oscars 2017 nominations:
Best Picture
- Arrival
- Fences
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Hell Or High Water
- Hidden Figures
- La La Land
- Lion
- Manchester By The Sea
- Moonlight
Best Actor
- Casey Affleck (Manchester By The Sea)
- Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)
- Ryan Gosling (La La Land)
- Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)
- Denzel Washington (Fences)
Best Actress
- Isabelle Huppert (Elle)
- Ruth Negga (Loving)
- Natalie Portman (Jackie)
- Emma Stone (La La Land)
- Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)
Best Supporting Actor
- Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)
- Lucas Hedges (Manchester By The Sea)
- Jeff Bridges (Hell Or High Water)
- Dev Patel (Lion)
- Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals)
Best Supporting Actress
- Viola Davis (Fences)
- Naomie Harris (Moonlight)
- Nicole Kidman (Lion)
- Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures)
- Michelle Williams (Manchester By The Sea)
Best Director
- Arrival (Denis Villeneuve)
- Hacksaw Ridge (Mel Gibson)
- La La Land (Damien Chazelle)
- Manchester By The Sea (Kenneth Lonergan)
- Moonlight (Barry Jenkins)
Original Screenplay
- Hell Or High Water (Taylor Sheridan)
- La La Land Damien (Damien Chazelle)
- The Lobster (Yorgos Lanthimos)
- Manchester By The Sea (Kenneth Lonergan)
- 20th Century Women (Mike Mills)
Adapted Screenplay
- Arrival (Eric Heisserer)
- Fences (August Wilson)
- Hidden Figures (Allison Schroeder/Theodore Melfi)
- Lion (Luke Davies)
- Moonlight (Barry Jenkins)
Film Editing
- Arrival
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Hell Or High Water
- La La Land
- Moonlight
Foreign Language Film
- Land Of Mine
- A Man Called Ove
- The Salesman
- Tanna
- Toni Erdmann
Original Score
- Jackie (Mica Levi)
- La La Land (Justin Hurwitz)
- Lion (Hauschka/Dustin O'Halloran)
- Moonlight (Nicholas Britell)
- Passengers (Thomas Newman)
Original Song
- Audition "The Fools Who Dream" (La La Land)
- Can't Stop The Feeling (Trolls)
- City Of Stars (La La Land)
- The Empty Chair (Jim: The James Foley Story)
- How Fall I'll Go (Moana)
Production Design
- Arrival
- Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
- Hail, Caesar!
- La La Land
- Passengers
Visual Effects
- Deepwater Horizon
- Doctor Strange
- The Jungle Book
- Kubo And The Two Strings
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Animated Feature Film
- Kubo And The Two Strings
- Moana
- My Life As A Zucchini
- The Red Turtle
- Zootopia
Animated Short Film
- Blind Vaysha
- Borrowed Time
- Pear Cider And Cigarettes
- Pearl
- Piper
Cinematography
- Arrival (Bradford Young)
- La La Land (Linus Sandgren)
- Lion (Greig Fraser)
- Moonlight (James Laxton)
- Silence (Rodrigo Prieto)
Makeup and Hairstyling
- A Man Called Ove
- Star Trek Beyond
- Suicide Squad
Costume Design
- Allied
- Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
- Florence Foster Jenkins
- Jackie
- La La Land
Documentary Feature
- Fire At Sea
- I Am Not Your Negro
- Life Animated
- O.J: Made In America
- 13th
Documentary Short Subject
- Extremis
- 4.1 Miles
- Joe's Violin
- Watani: My Homeland
- The White Helmets
Sound Editing
- Arrival
- Deepwater Horizon
- Hacksaw Ridge
- La La Land
- Sully
Sound Mixing
- Arrival
- Hacksaw Ridge
- La La Land
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Live Action Short
- Ennemis intérieurs
- La Femme et le TGV
- Silent Nights
- Sing
- Timecode