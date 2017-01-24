The nominations for the 89th Academy Awards have been announced, with Damien Chazelle's modern-day musical La La Land earning 14 nods. The number ties the film with the likes of 1997's Titanic and 1950's All About Eve for most nominated movie.

Barry Jenkins' coming-of-age drama Moonlight, and Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi Arrival are the runners-up going in to the Oscars race with eight nominations a-piece. Manchester By The Sea, Hacksaw Ridge and Lion each scored six nods.

In terms of best actor, Casey Affleck, Andrew Garfield, Denzel Washington, Ryan Gosling and Viggo Mortensen will be vying for the top prize.

In the best actress category, Isabelle Huppert, Natalie Portman, Emma Stone, Ruth Negga and Meryl Streep are up for the accolade.

Michael Shannon earned Nocturnal Animals its only nomination, as he's up for best supporting actor for his performance in the Tom Ford thriller competing against the likes of Jeff Bridges, Dev Patel, Mahershala Ali and newcomer Lucas Hedges.

Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs, filmmakers Dustin Lance Black, Jason Reitman, Guillermo del Toro and actors Marcia Gay Harden, Demian Bichir, Terrence Howard, Jennifer Hudson, Brie Larson, Gabourey Sidibe, Ken Watanabe and Glenn Close had the honour of unveiling the list from six cities around the world. The pre-recorded video footage was streamed worldwide to wider press and public via YouTube, Oscar.com and Oscars.org on 24 January 2016 .

The 89th Academy Awards will be taking place on 26 February at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, presented by talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.

Full list of Oscars 2017 nominations:

Best Picture

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell Or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester By The Sea

Moonlight

Best Actor

Casey Affleck (Manchester By The Sea)

Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)

Ryan Gosling (La La Land)

Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)

Denzel Washington (Fences)

Best Actress

Isabelle Huppert (Elle)

Ruth Negga (Loving)

Natalie Portman (Jackie)

Emma Stone (La La Land)

Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)

Lucas Hedges (Manchester By The Sea)

Jeff Bridges (Hell Or High Water)

Dev Patel (Lion)

Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals)

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis (Fences)

Naomie Harris (Moonlight)

Nicole Kidman (Lion)

Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures)

Michelle Williams (Manchester By The Sea)

Best Director

Arrival (Denis Villeneuve)

Hacksaw Ridge (Mel Gibson)

La La Land (Damien Chazelle)

Manchester By The Sea (Kenneth Lonergan)

Moonlight (Barry Jenkins)

Original Screenplay

Hell Or High Water (Taylor Sheridan)

La La Land Damien (Damien Chazelle)

The Lobster (Yorgos Lanthimos)

Manchester By The Sea (Kenneth Lonergan)

20th Century Women (Mike Mills)

Adapted Screenplay

Arrival (Eric Heisserer)

Fences (August Wilson)

Hidden Figures (Allison Schroeder/Theodore Melfi)

Lion (Luke Davies)

Moonlight (Barry Jenkins)

Film Editing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell Or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

Foreign Language Film

Land Of Mine

A Man Called Ove

The Salesman

Tanna

Toni Erdmann

Original Score

Jackie (Mica Levi)

La La Land (Justin Hurwitz)

Lion (Hauschka/Dustin O'Halloran)

Moonlight (Nicholas Britell)

Passengers (Thomas Newman)

Original Song

Audition "The Fools Who Dream" (La La Land)

Can't Stop The Feeling (Trolls)

City Of Stars (La La Land)

The Empty Chair (Jim: The James Foley Story)

How Fall I'll Go (Moana)

Production Design

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

La La Land

Passengers

Visual Effects

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo And The Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Animated Feature Film

Kubo And The Two Strings

Moana

My Life As A Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia

Animated Short Film

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider And Cigarettes

Pearl

Piper

Cinematography

Arrival (Bradford Young)

La La Land (Linus Sandgren)

Lion (Greig Fraser)

Moonlight (James Laxton)

Silence (Rodrigo Prieto)

Makeup and Hairstyling

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

Costume Design

Allied

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

Documentary Feature

Fire At Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life Animated

O.J: Made In America

13th

Documentary Short Subject

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe's Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets

Sound Editing

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

Sound Mixing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Live Action Short