Jennifer Lawrence and Jodie Foster will present the Best Actress Oscar, breaking with tradition after Casey Affleck pulled out of the gig.

In what is becoming known as the "year of the woman" Jane Fonda and Helen Mirren will present the Best Actor award at Sunday's ceremony.

Traditionally, last year's Best Actor presents this year's Best Actress and vice versa.

Affleck withdrew from the ceremony to avoid being a distraction as he fights two previously settled sexual harassment lawsuits, Variety reported.

As women dominate on Oscar starring roles, the #metoo and Time's Up movement is also taking centre stage in the fallout of sexual harassment allegations which started with Harvey Weinstein and captured numerous big names.

Other presenters at this year's Oscars Academy are Chadwick Boseman ("Black Panther") and Gal Gadot ("Wonder Woman"), comedian Dave Chappelle, and "Star Wars" legend Mark Hamill, and Daniela Vega ("A Fantastic Woman"), the first openly transgender actress to present.

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the ceremony at LA's Doby Theatre.