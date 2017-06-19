The family of Otto Warmbier announced that the American student only recently freed from detention in North Korea, died on Monday (19 June).

In a statement, the family said that Warmbier died at 2.20 pm ET (7.20pm BST). He had been in a coma since he returned from North Korea, where he was held for over a year.

More to follow.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

IBTimes UK is a news organisation that keeps its global audience of 55 million monthly readers in the know with quality storytelling and analysis of global relevance. Like us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/IBTimesUK/) and follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/IBTimesUK) where we will keep you up to date with the latest news, pictures and video as it happens. We provide comprehensive coverage of domestic and foreign news, business, sport, entertainment, science and technology, aiming to keep our intellectually curious readers interested and engaged.