Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Ousmane Dembele says he is not paying attention to reports linking him with a move to Barcelona, who will not be pursuing a deal for Chelsea forward Eden Hazard according to former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol.

Dembele only arrived at Dortmund from Rennes last year but has been heavily linked with a move to the Camp Nou this summer. Barca are currently scouring the transfer market for replacements for the seemingly Paris Saint-Germain bound Neymar, but France international Dembele insists a move does not interest him.

"To be honest, this speculation doesn't interest me at all," Dembele told Bild, relayed by Football365. "I'm happy to be here in Dortmund."

Barcelona's interest in Dembele was evident before news of PSG's move for Neymar broke. Reports from last month suggested that the Blaugrana were preparing an offer worth around €70m (£62.6m,$82.26m) for the precocious French attacker, who cost Borussia Dortmund just €15m last summer.

Barcelona's preferred replacement for Neymar, who could end up costing PSG almost £200m, is Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho, who captained Jurgen Klopp's side as they secured a comfortable 3-0 pre-season victory over Hertha Berlin on Saturday (29 July). Barcelona have already had a £72m bid for Coutinho rejected by Liverpool, who have no interesting in parting with the 25-year-old attacker.

Another Premier League star believed to be in the frame to replace Neymar is Chelsea's Eden Hazard. Reports earlier this week claimed that Valverde's side were considering a £100m swoop for Chelsea's star attacker, who is currently recovering from an ankle problem that will see him miss the start of the season.

Hazard helped Chelsea secure the Premier League title last season and his vast quality is undoubted, but Nicol, who gave a decade of service to Liverpool, thinks the Belgian's proposed move to Catalonia is completely off the table.

When asked about Hazard's proposed move to Barcelona, Nicol told ESPN: "Not a chance. If I am the owner of Barcelona and my manager asked me for £100m to buy a player standing on one leg, I'd say no. "Until he proves his fitness, no-one is spending £100m on him."