Barry Bennell, the serial paedophile whose offending resulted in an investigation into allegations of child abuse within all levels of football, has been found guilty of a string of sex offences.

Bennell, 64, was found guilty following a trial at Liverpool Crown Court of sexually abusing boys between 1979 and 1990 during his time as a coach in the youth systems of Man City and Crewe.

Bennell, who is now known as Richard Jones, denied the 45 counts of indecent assault, attempted buggery and buggery, relating to 11 victims aged between eight and 15 at the time.

He pleaded guilty to seven counts of indecent assault against boys between 1988 and1991 at the start of his trial. The jury was directed to return not guilty verdicts in respect of three of the counts of indecent assault.

During the trial, the court heard how the former football coach was a repeat child molester who committing abuse on an "industrial scale".

Giving evidence, one of Bennell's victims, who he had pleaded guilty to abusing in 1998, said he knew at least four men who had been coached by Bennell as boys who went onto to kill themselves, including former Premier league star and Wales manager Gary Speed.

Bennell, who has already been jailed three times for child abuse offences in the UK and the US, chose not to appear in the witness box and no evidence was called by the defence.

The jury still have verdicts to return on seven charges against Bennell and will resume their deliberations on 14 February.

The case against Bennell arrived after former England international David White and ex-Crewe Alexandra players Steve Walters and Andy Woodward came forward with claims of abuse against the coach.