A paedophile, who impregnated 14-year-old twins and their 12-year-old sister in Ohio, has been jailed for 27 years.

Vile Arnold Perry pleaded guilty in November last year to two counts of rape and one count of sexual battery, after he made a plea deal with prosecutors.

The court heard assistant Mahoning County Prosecutor Jennifer McLaughlin state that the rapes and following pregnancies occurred in 2015 and 2016.

The 34-year-old had been staying at the girl's home as he had nowhere else to go the court was told, reported the Youngstown Vindicator.

"These girls will suffer the rest of their lives because of this," McLaughlin said, adding that Perry abused the family's trust with his actions.

The court was told that one of the twins had an abortion when she discovered she was pregnant, but her sisters had to give birth because they were in the later stages of their pregnancies.

Presiding over the case Judge Maureen Sweeney went two years over a recommended 25-year sentence that was included in Perry's agreed plea deal.

The court heard that Perry had committed similar crimes when he was a juvenile, reported the Associated Press (AP).

Defending Perry Mark Lavelle, said in court that his client's case was the worst he had ever handled and asked for the defendant to be jailed for 15 to 16 years.

Mitigating Lavelle said Perry had suffered a brain injury as a child that has affected his personality and prevented him from experiencing feelings about his actions.

Perry said before his sentencing: "I know now what I did was wrong" adding "I wish I could take it back."

It was reported that the two children that resulted from the rape are being raised by the girls' mother without any help from Perry's family.

The defendant will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life as a Tier 3 sex offender.

Sex offenders deemed to be Tier 3 are considered high risk individuals and will be considered as such for the rest of their lives.