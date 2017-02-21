Coordinated gunfire and explosions rocked a courthouse in Charsadda district in northwestern Pakistan on Tuesday (21 February). At least three suicide bombers tried to enter the court building and one of them blew himself up at the entrance of the building.

Two other attackers were killed by security forces before could enter the premise. So far, four people have been reported killed with several others injured in the onslaught. Local reports suggest a lawyer was among the victims. There were two judges and court proceedings were underway when the attack was carried out.

"One suicide bomber blew himself at the gate of the local court. The other two terrorists have been killed by the police," said court official, Sohail Khalid. The injured are being treated at the Tangi hospital while a state of emergency was declared in all hospitals in the area.

The attackers reportedly hurled hand grenades and opened fire which prompted retaliatory fire from the police and security forces present at court.

Pakistan's Taliban faction Jamaat-ur-Ahrar has claimed responsibility for the attack.

More to follow...