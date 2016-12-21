Pakistan-based hackers, going by the name Team Pak Cyber Attackers, allegedly hacked and defaced Google's Bangladesh domain with a message taunting the domain security measures implemented by the tech giant.

The Google Bangladesh page displayed "Pakistan Zindabad" (Long live Pakistan) slogan on 20 December confusing some users if they had logged on to the right domain. Several of them on realising that hackers might have taken control of the domain posted screenshots on Twitter.

HackRead reports that the hacking group behind this takeover is generally known for breaching high profile Indian government and law enforcement websites. This is the first time the group has targeted a Bangladesh domain.

The latest takeover of the site is known as DNS hijacking or DNSredirection. In this malicious codes or malware can help override a computer's TCP/IP settings to point it at a rogue DNS server, thus invalidating the default DNS settings.

Meanwhile, the homepage is now up and functioning normally.

Apart from the slogan and taunting Google's weak security measures there was no motive specified by the hackers as to why they took over the site. It may have been a cyber battle exchange between the two countries as in May 2016, a famous Bangladeshi hacker under the pseudonym "Tiger Mate" had hacked Pakistani real estate giant Zameen.com and leaked its massive database. It may otherwise just be a general warning by hackers to show Google how weak its cyber protection mechanisms are.

A similar incident occurred in 2015 when Google's Vietnam homepage was also hacked.