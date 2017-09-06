A school in Pakistan fired a teacher because he was a "handsome man" and his moustache gave liberal ideas to his students, according to a Facebook post written by the teacher himself.

Haseeb Ali Chishti wrote the angry post on 29 August, stating that he found the reason given by the school for his removal "funny". It was not clear when was he fired.

Chishti is currently working towards opening an Arts school for underprivileged students in Islamabad, online news portal Storypick reported. He already runs an Arts and Theatre collective called Theatre Wallay that is engaged in bringing a social change through drama.

"Being told 'your moustache gives liberal ideas to students' and 'you're a young, handsome man... it will distract our girls and faculty' is probably the funniest reason for being let go from a job," Chishti wrote in the post.

He blamed the incident on the "the mindset prevalent in the education sector in Pakistan". Chishti highlighted the conservative approach of most schools in the country that does not approve of students from opposite sexes interacting with each other.

Chishti, who has reportedly worked in several educational organisations, also mentioned that he has witnessed "school owners taking pride in their conservative outlook and shunning programmes such as drama and dance for being vulgar". He added that the trend was spreading and intensifying.

"The only thing wrong with a girl talking to a boy in school is the MINDSET that assumes this exchange must be immoral," he added.

Chishti's post did not mention the school's name, however, one of his friends who apparently knew where he worked commented: "That particular school I'm not surprised — their whole agenda has been one of performative conservatism."

In one of the comments, a woman narrated a similar experience when she was studying in a medical college about 16 years ago. She wrote that a male teacher, despite being married with two kids, was removed from the job for being handsome.

"Nothing changed .... When i was in medical college fourth year, we had a very nice doctor in internal medicine and he was fired bcoz he was very handsome though he was married and had two kids but his looks were very disturbing to the authorities. Sick minds !!! When they fired him we the girls went on strike and the boys fully supported us .... In the end they restricted that doctor to only ward not teaching," the comment read.

She also went on to say that this conservative outlook was the reason for many intellectual people leaving Pakistan.