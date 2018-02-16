Two parents have been charged with the physical abuse of their one-month old baby after she was airlifted to hospital with broken ribs and pelvic injuries.

Crystal Uribe, 23, and Charles Uribe, 28, from Miller County, Arkansas, have been charged with the first-degree battery of the infant after they were arrested on Thursday (15 February).

Miller County Sheriff's deputies were contacted the day before by health professionals at Christus St. Michael Hospital in Texarkana, Arkansas, who said that the girl had been admitted.

They were told at around 1pm on Wednesday (14 February) that the baby girl had suffered multiple injuries that included rib fractures, injuries to the pelvic region, leg, along with possible skull abnormalities.

Due to the seriousness of her injuries, the baby needed to be transferred from the Christus St. Michael Hospital in Texarkana, Arkansas, as increased specialisation was needed for such a tiny patient.

The Texarkana Gazette reported that the child had been transported to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock by a medical helicopter.

She was rushed immediately to an emergency room where the baby is currently undergoing treatment for her injuries.

TXK Today reported that Miller County lead investigator Patsy DeHart, working in conjunction with the Arkansas Department of Human Services and the Arkansas State Police immediately began a criminal investigation into the couple after the baby was admitted into hospital.

After their arrest the parents were transported to the Miller County Sheriff's Office Detention Centre where they were booked into jail. They currently remain imprisoned on a $250,000 (£178,000) bond.

Police say the investigation remains open, pending additional interviews and examination of additional evidence in the case, according to reports.