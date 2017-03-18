The Orly airport in Paris has been evacuated following a shooting on 18 March. According to BFM TV, and unidentified man was shot while trying to wrestle a gun from a French soldier on duty. The National Police confirmed on their official Twitter page that a "police operation" was underway and urged the public to avoid the airport area.

"Do not cross the security prerimeter, follow the instructions," they warned in a Twitter post. Other people at the airport tweeted that passengers on planes that had just landed were being asked to stay in their seats and not disembark.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.