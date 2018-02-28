Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students returned to classes on Wednesday hoping to restore some sense of normalcy two weeks after a former student stormed the hallways with an AR-15 style rifle and killed 17 teachers and students.
One student posted on Twitter the night before she returned: "Today we go back to school for them. Today we have to be strong for them. I'm scared any time I leave my house, but I know we have to do this for them. We won't let him take our school. We won't let them be gone in vain. This is all for them."
IBT UK explored the anything but ordinary day for the students which was full of prayers and support from one another.
Well-wishers place mementos the day students and parents arrive for voluntary campus orientation at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, for the coming Wednesday's reopening, February 25, 2018.
Angel Valentin
Students and parents arrive for voluntary campus orientation at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, for the coming Wednesday's reopening, February 25, 2018.
Angel Valentin
Parkland Mayor Christine Hunschofsky receives a hug as she and other government officials mourn, as students and parents arrive for voluntary campus orientation, February 25, 2018.
Angel Valentin
Angel Valentin
Angel Valentin
Seventeen people dressed as angels walk, the day students and parents came for voluntary campus orientation at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, for the coming Wednesday's reopening, February 25 2018.
Angel Valentin
Angel Valentin
PTSA President for Marjory Stonemason Douglas High School, Kim Potanovic, receives a hug from Ron Panzo, founder of Lei of Aloha, as students and parents attend a voluntary campus orientation at the school, February 25 2018.
Angel Valentin
Messages, posted on a fence, hang, as students and parents attend a voluntary campus orientation at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, February 25, 2018.
Angel Valentin
Angel Valentin
People hold hands at a prayer circle, the day students and parents came for voluntary campus orientation at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School for reopening, February 25 2018.
Angel Valentin
People gather for an impromptu prayer circle, in front of the building where the shooting took place, as students and parents attend a voluntary campus orientation at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, February 25 2018.
Angel Valentin