Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students returned to classes on Wednesday hoping to restore some sense of normalcy two weeks after a former student stormed the hallways with an AR-15 style rifle and killed 17 teachers and students.

One student posted on Twitter the night before she returned: "Today we go back to school for them. Today we have to be strong for them. I'm scared any time I leave my house, but I know we have to do this for them. We won't let him take our school. We won't let them be gone in vain. This is all for them."

IBT UK explored the anything but ordinary day for the students which was full of prayers and support from one another.