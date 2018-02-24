Donald Trump is facing a growing backlash after he appeared to toughen his stance on guns in the wake of the deadly mass shooting that left 17 people dead at a school in Florida.

Since the massacre, Trump has floated some gun control ideas like raising the age for buying certain weapons, banning bump stocks and tougher background checks.

Pro-gun groups are now concerned that Trump is set to abandon them - although so far Trump has made no attempt to move on any legislative restriction on guns.

Tony Fabian, president of the Colorado Sports Shooting Association, said: "Out in the firearms community there is a great feeling of betrayal and abandonment, because of the support he was given in his campaign for president."

And gun shop owner Paul Paradis said: "Trump can propose anything he wants but it's got to get through two houses of Congress and the Supreme Court."

Last year, the president overturned an Obama-era regulation restricting certain people from buying guns.

Trump, during the 2016 presidential election campaign, warned that the Second Amendment right to bear arms, was "on the ballot in November".

At the time, he said that the "only way to save our Second Amendment is to vote for a person that you all know named Donald Trump".

According to data from the Center for Responsive Politics, the National Rifle Association - the biggest and most powerful of the pro-gun organisations - spent more than $50m during the last presidential election cycle in 2016.

From this, $14m was spent on Republican ads, the bulk for Donald Trump.

Seventeen teachers and students as young as 14 were shot dead by former Stoneman Douglas High School pupil Nikolas Cruz on 14 February 2018. He was arrested by police in Florida and later charged with 17 counts of murder.