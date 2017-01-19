Middlesbrough forward Patrick Bamford has refused to rule out a return to Chelsea, despite only leaving the table toppers yesterday. The 23-year-old signed a four-and-a-half year deal with the Teessiders on Wednesday after his spell on loan at Burnley was cut short last weekend.

Bamford experienced mixed emotions when signing for Aitor Karanka's men, ending his five-year assocation with Chelsea in the process, but expressed his delight at being back at The Riverside Stadium.

"It was a sad day knowing that I was going to leave Chelsea, but it was also probably one of the happiest days of my life as well," Bamford told talkSPORT. "I was so happy to come back here to Middlesbrough.

"I've put Chelsea behind me now, but I really enjoyed working with the staff and the players there. I'll remember my time there fondly. But I'm not closing the door on Chelsea. You never know what will happen in the future, depending on how well I do."

Bamford never made a senior appearance for Chelsea and was loaned out six times by the west London club. The former England Under-21 international initially enjoyed plying his trade at a host of different clubs but believes he now needs to 'concentrate' on his football.

"I was really keen doing the loan deals when I was younger, but after going to about six clubs it was getting a bit much," Bamford said. "Moving every six months and having to resettle and relocate, it isn't ideal.

"I made a decision with my team that I had to be somewhere where I can enjoy myself and somewhere I can see myself settling down to concentrate on the football and there was only one place I could do that."

Bamford, who won the Championship Player of the Year award during his spell on loan at Boro two years ago, is expected to be included in Karanka's squad to face West Ham United on Saturday.