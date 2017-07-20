Sampdoria forward Patrik Schick's future has been thrown into doubt, with Juventus pulling out of a £26m ($33.6m) deal to sign the Czech international after he reportedly failed a medical. Schick, who was believed to be of interest to Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Arsenal earlier this year, looked set to join the Serie A champions, who posted a picture of the 21-year-old on social media before he underwent his medical on 22 June.

But reports in Italy, relayed by CalcioMercato, claimed that Schick failed his medical and was diagnosed with a heart issue. Others suggested that Juve pulled out of the deal as they changed their minds over the terms of the agreement with Sampdoria.

Schick only joined Sampdoria from Sparta Prague last summer but established himself as an integral part of Marco Giampaolo's side during the second half of the season.

The talented 21-year-old started just 14 Serie A matches but managed to score 11 times and provide three assists during a rather impressive first campaign in Italy.

His form piqued the interest of Juventus, who already boast a wealth of attacking talent, but the collapse of Schick's move to Turin could alert a number of Premier League outfits, with Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal all credited with an interest in the technically gifted starlet.

Tottenham have been rather inactive in the transfer market so far. Their only major piece of business has been the £50m sale of Kyle Walker to Manchester City, with a chase for Ross Barkley so far proving unsuccessful.

The funds from the Walker deal will provide Tottenham with additional financial muscle and should help them bring in adequate competition for Harry Kane, with Vincent Janssen failing to impress during his spell in north London.

Chelsea are also in the market for a new forward and are poised to complete a club-record deal for Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata. The Spain international will take the place of compatriot Diego Costa, who has made clear his intention to return to Atletico Madrid this summer, while Michy Batshuayi is not certain to remain in west London either.

Schick could act as a replacement for Batshuayi should he decide to leave Chelsea, but the Sampdoria forward seemingly has no shortage of suitors with Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain also keeping close tabs on him.