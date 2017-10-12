Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson claims that if Arsene Wenger had the tactical nous of former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp, he would lead the Gunners to the title. The north London club have not won the title in 13 years, with their last triumph coming as early as in 2003/04 when they went an entire season undefeated.

The Gunners have won the FA Cup three times in the last four years, but Merson, who has played under both managers, believes that if the Gunners had Redknapp at their helm, they would have had a title to tag along with other trophies. Leicester City and Chelsea have all won the title in the last three years while the Gunners, who were serially finishing in the top four, dropped out to finish in fifth spot this season.

"People say he's a wheeler-dealer and it's so disrespectful," he said on A League Of Their Own, as quoted by the Express. Tactically, he's one of the best I've worked with. If Arsene Wenger had Harry Redknapp's tactical nous, Arsenal would win the league."

"Winning the league at Portsmouth. We were 33/1 rank outsiders to win the league that year. We won our first game at home and I thought we'd be alright and then went to Crystal Palace. We were 2-0 down at half-time and it could've been 10-0. I thought 'what have I done coming here - this is going to be embarrassing.'

"Harry came in at half-time and took three men off, put three at the back, five in midfield with three rolling attackers and we won 3-2. That's when I knew he was a great manager."

The Gunners take on Watford in the Premier League on Saturday (14 October) having yet to register an away league win this season. They are on a four-game unbeaten streak following a disastrous August, winning three and drawing one.