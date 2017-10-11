Arsenal have handed a contract extension to versatile defender Calum Chambers, while the agent of oft-maligned playmaker Mesut Ozil insists talks between his client and the club are progressing in a positive fashion.

Chambers has been a peripheral figure since returning to the Emirates Stadium at the end of last season following a loan stint with relegated Middlesbrough, He was forced off at half-time during his one and only appearance of the 2017-18 campaign to date after sustaining a hip problem during the narrow Carabao Cup third round defeat of Doncaster Rovers.

The former Southampton prodigy has not even made the bench for any other match across all competitions, and could have left Arsenal before the summer transfer deadline after Leicester City made two separate bids in the region of £20m ($26.4m).

Crystal Palace also saw an offer worth approximately £16m rebuffed and apparently refused to meet the Gunners' steep £27m asking price before Arsene Wenger, according to the BBC, performed something of a U-turn and decided that he wanted the player to stay.

Arsenal released a statement on Wednesday afternoon (11 October) to confirm that Chambers, a former England Under-21 regular who earned the last of his three senior international caps in 2014, had agreed terms on a two-year extension that will keep him in north London until 2021.

"Proud to sign a new contract with Arsenal," he wrote on Twitter. "I know I'm still a young player and I want to have my best years playing for this football club. I want to win as many trophies with Arsenal as possible. I'm going to repay the fans for the faith they've shown in me. Can't wait to get going again."

Another player who could be inching closer towards a new Arsenal deal is Ozil. Like Alexis Sanchez, the Germany international is due to become a free agent in June 2018 and will be eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas suitors as soon as January.

While it was previously assumed that Ozil would seek pastures new next summer after a distinct lack of progress in discussions over a fresh contract, The Sun recently claimed he could now stay put after failing to find a club willing to meet his hefty £330,000-a-week wage demands. It was further suggested that his advisers will attempt to renegotiate a £250,000-a-week deal that was rejected over the summer.

Manchester United, Inter Milan and Besiktas are all said to retain an interest in the 28-year-old, who was recently criticised by Martin Keown for having "downed tools" and "already mentally left" Arsenal.

However, Ozil's agent, Dr Erkut Sogut, now claims that discussions with Arsenal are actually going well.

"Ozil wants to play another two to three years in the Premier League," he was quoted as saying by Sky Sports. "Our contacts with Arsenal continue and are going in a positive way."